



LAHORE (PR) - AbacusConsulting sponsored the 6th International Mobile Commerce Conference 2013 in collaboration with its technology partner Sybase, a SAP company. The conference and exhibition, which took place in Karachi Sheraton on March 14, showcased end-to-end solutions for mobile and branchless banking which are being implemented in developed and emerging markets alike. Tarik Husain, Senior Director of mCommerce for SAP, said, “We are delighted not only in seeing the proliferation of mobile banking in Pakistan, but in witnessing how it continues to help change and improve the lives of many by empowering them to use financial services for the first time via their own mobile devices or retail agent in their vicinity. As a result, the increased mobile financial services activities in the country can help further fuel the economy.”



Abbas Ali Khan, Partner AbacusConsulting, talked about the opportunities represented by this field by stating that “Pakistan happens to be one of the fastest developing markets for branchless banking in the world and mCommerce services will create opportunities of unprecedented scale for bringing unbanked segments of society into the fold of financial networks.