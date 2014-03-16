LAKKI MARWAT: The assistant district education officers of southern districts have reiterated their firm determination to utilise all-out energies for promotion of education and achieving the goals of bringing improvement in learning environment and other relevant affairs of public sector schools.

They expressed the determination at a meeting held here on Saturday with ADEO Qadeer Shah in the chair. Assistant district education officers from Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Tank, DI Khan and Karak were in the attendance. The meeting hailed provincial government for putting education sector on top of priorities and said that recent promotions of education officers and teachers showed government's commitment in this regard.–Staff Reporter

It also underlined the need for equipping assistant district officers with perks and privileges so as to achieve the desired results successfully.

The Speakers called for accelerating the process of awarding one-step promotion to the ADOs and said that assistant district officers of management cadre fully deserved to be upgraded to the next higher scale. They asked the relevant quarters concerned to fix funds under TA/DA, Medical Reimbursement Charges (MRC) and POL heads and ensure their payment to the ADOs along with monthly salaries.

They told that almost all assistant district officers lacked mobility service, which confronted them with numerous problems during inspection visits to schools. With the provision of bikes or vehicles the ADOs will be able to ensure effective monitoring of state run schools," they maintained.

Later, the participants formed a five-member committee and tasked it to meet high-ups concerned and bring genuine problems of ADOs they are faced with into their notice. They also asked the committee members to take up demands of assistant district officers with higher functionaries concerned so as to pave the way for their early fulfilment.