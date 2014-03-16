SYDNEY - Jet-lagged Sally Pearson completed the sprint double, while American world 110m hurdles champion David Oliver won his first event of the season at the Sydney Track Classic on Saturday. Australia's hurdling star Pearson claimed the flat double just three days after returning from the World Indoor Championships in Poland. National 100m champion Mel Breen had beaten Pearson last month on her way to eclipsing Melinda Gainsford-Taylor's 20-year 100m record by one-hundredth of a second.

But it was a sorry night for Breen, who was unable to back up her record-breaking 100m heroics, before then pulling out of part two of her double-header showdown with Pearson after experiencing tightness in her calf. Pearson ran 11.29 seconds to beat Breen (11.40) in the 100m and the Australian star got home by three-hundredths of a second with a time of 23.23 for the 200m race. "About this time yesterday I was falling asleep at my dinner bowl," Pearson said. "That was a hard race (against Breen). I was really nervous for it. I knew I had to get out fast. I used what I had with the speed that I have developed over past few weeks. Really happy to get the win tonight. Oliver was content with his opening race of the season, clocking a world lead 13.38secs.

"I was happy with my time, it was pretty close to what I opened my season with last time I was here and it's a good warm up for the Melbourne event next week. I'm looking forward to it," Oliver said.

In the men's 800m, American Duane Solomon, who was placed fourth at the London Olympic Games, won in 1:45.95. IAAF World Championships silver medallist Mercy Cherono of Kenya was outstanding in the women's 5000m, eclipsing the previous meet record to win in 15:04.08. Amercian sprinter LaShawn Merritt took out the men's 200m in 20.42sec.