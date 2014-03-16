UNITED NATIONS : Russia on Saturday vetoed a UN Security Council draft resolution that declared a planned referendum on the status of Ukraine's Crimea region "can have no validity" and urged nations and international organisations not to recognise it. “This is a sad and remarkable moment," Samantha Power, the American ambassador to the United Nations, said after the vote by the 15-member Security Council. (Earlier story on page 11)
Russia vetoes UN resolution on Crimea vote
RELATED NEWS
Top Stories
comments powered by Disqus