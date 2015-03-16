Islamabad - Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) has submitted two adjournment motions in the National Assembly Secretariat in order to discuss the issues concerning Rangers’ raid at Nine-Zero.

According to details of motions, the MQM has said discussion should be made in National Assembly on the violation of human rights, law and constitution in Karachi.

The MQM also alleged Rangers for the murder of their worker. In accordance with one adjournment motion, an innocent MQM worker Waqqas Shah was killed during the Rangers’ operation on March 11 at MQM’s headquarter Nine-Zero. It says that over 110 people were arrested during the search operation at and around Nine-Zero.

In accordance with the second adjournment motion, degrading treatment was made with the MQM workers who were arrested by the Rangers. It further says that the workers were produced in anti-terrorism court like a horse by blindfolding and putting handcuffs.

According to details, 10 members of National Assembly belonging to MQM including Farooq Sattar have signed both the adjournment motions. The session of National Assembly will be held in Islamabad at 4:00pm on March 16.