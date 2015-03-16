WAZIRABAD - A newly constructed slaughter house having slaughtering capacity of 126 animals at a time along with other facilities was inaugurated in near Nullah Palkhu here on Saturday.

The construction work started in 2006 with the estimate cost of Rs3.3 million but it could not be completed and various Inquiries were held to this effect. Some portion of Slaughter House got damaged due to the use of substandard material. The old slaughter house was constructed almost seven years ago which is now fall in locality of Jinnah Colony and the residents are demanding its shifting from the populated area to other place.

The Anjuman-e-Qasaab held an inauguration ceremony on the premises of new slaughterhouse. Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Sohail and DO (Livestock) Dr Iqbal Chaudhry were the guests of honour while doctors Tauqeer Hayat, Nasir Mehmood, Allah Wala and Iftikhar Ahmad were present.

The AC and the DO cut the ribbon to open the slaughter house.