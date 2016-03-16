ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly was informed today that revenue of Pakistan Railways has increased from 18 billion rupees to 35.181 billion rupees as a result of steps taken by the government.

Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique told the House during question hour that they are meeting fiscal target every month.

Answering a question, Khawaja Saad Rafique said that 11 railway stations including that of Bahawalpur are being upgraded.

He said that eight railway stations which were part of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor including Karachi Cantt and Havelian will also be upgraded.

To a question, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Shaikh Aftab Ahmad told the House that Pakistan Airways is being launched to create an atmosphere of competition.

He said: “Roosevelt Hotel in New York is an asset of Pakistan and the government has no intention to sell it.”

Replying to a question, Shaikh Aftab Ahmad told the House that 5634 tourists visited Pakistan during the last year.

He said that prevailing law and order situation of the country reduced tourists flow thus reducing Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation's revenue during 2015.

However, he said the law and order situation has improved in the country and the government is making efforts promote tourism.

Shaikh Aftab Ahmad told the House that all international airports in Pakistan are satisfied in accordance with international civil aviation organization standards.

He said, after the passage of a resolution by the National Assembly, the government is considering making the Khuzdar airport functional which was closed earlier due to non-availability of passengers in required numbers.

To a question, he said efforts are underway to make the new International Islamabad Airport operational during this year.

Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication Anusha Rahman Khan informed the House that Foreign Direct Investment has increased from 160.8 million dollars in 2012-13 to 908 million dollars in 2014-15 in telecom sector registering 60 percent increase.

She said that realizing the full potential of Information and Communication Technologies in socio-economic development, Ministry of IT's special focus is on ICT skills development, capacity building and entrepreneurship initiatives for youth.

To a call attention notice moved by Saeed Ahmad Khan Manais and others regarding non-commencement of work on Khanewal-Lodhran Expressway (E-5) Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Shaikh Aftab Ahmad told the House that the project was delayed because the bank did not honour its commitment to provide loan for this purpose.

He said that now the government plans to connect E-5 with Khanewal-Multan Motorway.

Responding to another call attention notice moved by Sher Akbar Khan and others regarding charging of fine in dollars from Malaysian families of Pakistan origin in case of their overstay in Pakistan, Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Maryam Aurangzeb informed the House that Malaysia has no dual nationality agreement with Pakistan.

Earlier, National Assembly resumed its session in Islamabad with Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi in the chair.

The House offered Fateha for those martyred in the Peshawar Bus blast.