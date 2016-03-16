LAHORE - Punjab University Institute of Agricultural Sciences (IAGS) yesterday organised Spring Festival at its lawns.

Law College Principal Dr Shazia Qureshi, MPA Chaudhry Tariq Subhani, newly elected office-bearers of ASA including President Prof Dr Sajid Rashid, Secretary Dr Mahboob Hussain, Dean Faculty of Life Sciences Prof Dr Javaid Iqbal Qazi, Director IAGS Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Haider, faculty members and a large number of students participated in the festival.

Director Institute of Agricultural Sciences Prof Dr Saleem Haider welcomed all the guests and participants of the festival.

During the Spring Festival the students performed different dramas and folk music. All the guests and ASA cabinet planted trees at IAGS to welcome the spring season.

The director promised the students and participants to continue such activities in future for the benefits of IAGS and its students.

SPORTS GALA: Punjab University Centre for Clinical Psychology (CCP) organised sports day & fun fair here on Tuesday.

Director CCP Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar, Acting Director Sports Mrs Shamsa Hashmi, faculty members and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

In the event cricket, badminton, carom, chess, various types of race and fun games were organised for the students. There was a special demonstration of aerobics, karate and wushu by the students of CCP who were national players of this game.

The students from living institute for slow learners, Centre for Clinical Psychology also participated in sports activities.

Later, Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar distributed prizes among winners.

Also, the Institute of Applied Psychology (IAP) will organise sports day today, from 8:30am to 4pm. Various games and competitions will be held for students.