WARBURTON-The Education Department of Nanakana Sahib was sensitised to the problems being faced by principals and headmasters of the Govt secondary schools in Nankana Sahib district.

DO (Education) Rana Ehteshamul Haq was complained by the principals and headmasters of secondary schools about their problems. The DO committed to resolving their woes on priority basis.

According to official sources, office-bearers of the Govt Secondary Schools Headmasters’ Association (GSSHMA) Nankana Sahib along with representatives of the Senior Staff Association called on DEO Rana Ehteshamul Haq in his office. They were led by GSSHMA President Javed Ashraf Shooka.

During the meeting, they apprised the DEO of the problems; secondary schools’ principals in the district are faced with. The issues including scholarships for primary level students, delay in regularization and promotion of teachers, higher qualification permission and allowance, non-teaching duty from IT teachers, unavailability of non-salary budget for secondary schools etc. were discussed. On the occasion, they also emphasised an emergency enrolment increase campaign, zero dropouts of students, quality drive and literacy numeracy drive, dengue control drive and foolproof security of schools.

The DO Education listened to the principals problems and suggestions and assured them of taking effective steps in this regard. He also welcomed the positive meeting agenda for the betterment of education in the district to strengthen the CM vision “Parho Punjab Baro Punjab”.

Principals and headmasters of various secondary schools including Javed Ashraf Shooka, Muhammad Zahid, Mirza Salim, Malik Iqbal, Zaki Ch, Rai Najeebullah, Waqar Waheed and Zulfiqar Ali also attended the meeting.