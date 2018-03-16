GUJRAT-A three-day cultural and social extravaganza began here at Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat on Thursday. A grand ceremony was organised at Allama Iqbal Hall to welcome the students from more than 100 universities participating in the first Hayatians Olympiad – Kath ’18.

About 1,500 students of more than 100 universities are vying for honours in more than 70 categories of activities and events as diverse as painting, sketching, film festival, theatre, concert, ‘mushaira’, Sufi music, master chef, photography, business, speed programming, e-gaming, mobile/web hackathons, trilingual declamation, using hashtags, essay/short story writing, translation, various sports, men’s marathon, various social and technological innovation challenges, etc.

“These activities go a long way towards building and enhancing physical, mental and intellectual capabilities of the students. The various contests in the Olympiad will play a key role in character-building of our students,” Dr Tahir Aqil said.

Sheikh Abdul Rashid said, “The great Sufi intellectual, Hafiz Hayat, considered the education as the stepping stone towards reformation of society. His message of awareness about the importance of knowledge and education has culminated into what we see as the University of Gujrat here.”

Muhammad Haider Miraj said, “Education is key to acquiring a perfect state of equilibrium for both mind and body. They must be in sync with each other as our welfare, and even survival, depends on it.”

As a prelude to the colourful mega event, a ‘qawwali night’ at the shrine of Hafiz Hayat was held where Ustad Kale Khan enthralled the audience with his scintillating performance.

Registrar Dr Tahir Aqil was the chief guest and Director Media Sheikh Abdul Rashid, Director Security Maj. (retd) Raja Umar Younus, Expert BIC Muhammad Haider Miraj, Director SSC Muhammad Yaqoob, UoG faculty deans, HoDs and chairpersons were the guests of honour.

Earlier, renowned folk artist Ustad Gonge Khan enchanted the audience with his drum-beating.