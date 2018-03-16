islamabad - The administration of the capital city has served warning notices to around 193 bike mechanics to bar them from modifying bike engines that may cause fatalities due to one-wheeling.

Islamabad police is taking concrete steps to check one-wheeling in the federal capital, according to the Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla. He told the National Assembly on Thursday that Islamabad traffic police was also running a campaign at colleges and universities in the capital to create awareness among youngsters regarding the dangers of one-wheeling.

The Calling Attention notice was moved by parliamentarians including Mrs. Parveen Masood Bhatti, Mrs. Shahnaz Saleem, Mrs. Seema Mohiuddin Jameeli and Ms Shazia Mubashar.

The Parliamentary Secretary told the house that mechanics have been asked to stop modifying bike engines to prohibit youngsters from taking part in racing. Efforts are being directed by the Islamabad traffic police to warn youngsters against bike racing and added that a public campaign is also underway in this regard. He said that notices sent to bike mechanics are a vital part of the campaign for creating awareness against one-wheeling.

“One-wheeling is a nuisance for general public and motorists”, the secretary said.

A number of deaths have been recorded in big cities due to this trend which is gaining popularity amongst the youngsters. Earlier the police had been facing difficulty in curbing this fatal trend as parents and youngsters refused to take the dangers of one-wheeling seriously.