KANDHKOT - At least two women were drowned while five people including women and children were rescued when a boat was sunk in a pond on Thursday.

According to details, a boat was carrying eight people when they reached in the area of Zorghar in the limits of Buxapur police station the boat was sunk.

Local villagers rushed to the spot and recovered two bodies of women namely Habiba and Makkan while six people including a teenager were rescued.

When approached, local divers said that the incident occurred due to sailing of boat by a 13-year-old boy.