200 educational institutions to be upgraded soon

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhary on Thursday informed the National Assembly that up-gradation of 200 educational institutions in the federal capital will be completed soon. Responding to questions, he stated that about Rs 2.7 billion had been spent by the federal government to up-grade and provide facilities to these schools.

Under the up-gradation program, he said that schools and colleges would be equipped with modern facilities including new classrooms, laboratories, libraries, latest security gadgets and elevated boundary walls.

He also mentioned that about Rs. 80 million had been spent for the construction of boundary walls. Furthermore, he stated that majority of Private Educational Institutions of Islamabad are charging separate computer fee from students of various classes.

The minister said that Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) had made the Private Educational Institutions (Registration and Fee Determination) Rules, 2016 but it has been challenged in Islamabad High Court on the issues of fee structure and regulation. Furthermore, he added that PEIRA currently cannot determine and regulate fee structure of these private schools and colleges due to the sub-judice matter.–APP

Lok Virsa to organise literary session ‘Muzakra’ today

ISLAMABAD: National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) would organise a literary session ‘Muzakra’ on Friday at Faiz Heritage Museum.

The Research and Publication department of Lok Virsa will conduct interactive literary sessions. Renowned writers and scholars including Itfikhar Arif and Tahir Jalib will speak on the topic “Habib Jalib and the Power of Poetry”.

Speakers will pay tribute to the revolutionary poet Habib Jalib in their copies.

Habib Jalib was a revolutionary poet that penned down rabble rousing stanzas.

Besides affecting modern poetry of the Urdu language, his work also had a very positive and constructive impact on poetry of other languages.

He was a progressive writer and soon started to grab the audience with his enthusiastic recitation of poetry. He died on March 12, 1993 at the age of 65 years.

Many prominent writers, poets and intellectuals will be participating in the event.–APP

Six-month music courses to start at PNCA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has opened admissions in six-month music courses.

The courses include singing, classical dance, keyboard, guitar and violin lessons. The admission forms can be obtained from PNCA’s office, Plot No. 5, Sector 5/1, Islamabad during office hours or downloaded from their website, www.pnca.org.pk.

The six months’ courses which will be conducted by renowned musicians at PNCA aim to provide an opportunity for youngsters to engage in a healthy activity and explore their hidden talents. On completion of the course, certificates will be distributed among the participants.–APP

Green-Pakistan campaign launched at AIOU

ISLAMABAD: Green Pakistan, spring tree plantation campaign was launched here on Thursday at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to motivate the youth to help in making the country pollution free.

The event was jointly arranged by the University’s agriculture department, Academic Staff Association and Forest Department, Rawalpindi South.

Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui, while planting the saplings of fruit, ornamental and shady trees at the lawn of the Academic block announced that AIOU will play its due role in developing pollution-free green Pakistan.–APP

The forest department’s officers Saqib Mehmood and Abid Hussain Gondal were also present on the occasion. The department has provided 500 saplings to the University to involve its students and academic staff in the campaign.

Vice Chancellor of the University also announced that AIOU will arrange similar tree-plantation events at its 44 regional campuses across the country. The university has included content related to climate change and significance of plantation in its educational curriculum.