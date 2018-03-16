KARACHI - The law enforcement agencies Thursday claimed to have arrested over 80 suspects in various raids and operations carried out in different parts of the metropolis.

A day after the killing of an A level student killing in an incident of street crime, the District East police claimed to have apprehended at least 15 suspects on Thursday.

Deceased was identified as 19-year-old Asad Khan who belonged to Pashtun community. He was a resident of Block 1, Gulistan-e-jauhar and the incident took place near to his residence.

The CCTV footage viral on the social media showed that at least three armed men riding a motorcycle were trying to snatch a cell phone from the victim and shot him after he offered resistance on a robbing bid. It shows that deceased offered resistance and tried to escape but soon he started fleeing, one of the suspects shot him. The victim was seriously injured. He later died during treatment at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and later his body was handed over to his family for burial process.

Deceased was returning after offering prayer from a masjid when the incident took place.

Police officials said that the criminals had earlier been looted a cash and a cell phone from a nearby shop and intercepted him while they were fleeing after robbing a shop. No case has been registered till the filing of this news story.

Though there is a massive decrease in incidents of terrorism and target killings in Karachi since the Karachi operation began on September 5, 2013 on the directives of the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif, however, there is no let up in the incidents of street crimes in Karachi as about one dozen people including a policeman have so far been lost their lives and at least 50 others wounded in various incidents of street crimes in parts of a city since January of this new year.

The police officials investigating these cases remained fail to make arrests in majority of such cases.

Similarly, SSP Korangi Zulfiqar Meher in press conference at his office said that the Korangi police have had arrested 38 accused persons involved in various sort of criminal activities including street crimes, drug paddling and other crimes while recovered weapons, 18 kilograms marijuana and huge quantity of liquor bottles. On the other side, Korangi Industrial area police claimed to have arrested an accused involved in Kidnapping for ransom. Awami Colony police have arrested an accused involved in double murder namely Syed Ahmed. Police said that the accused wanted to the police in double murder case.

Liaquatabad police claimed to have arrested a street criminal namely Wasif aka Saheen while recovered weapons and narcotics from his possession. Accused wanted to the police in various cases of robberies and street crimes. Yousaf Plaza police arrested Rashid and Rafique while recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession. Meanwhile Karachi police claimed to have arrested over 60 accused person in 57 raids carried out in different parts of the metropolis while recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession. The accused persons arrested were including murderers, robbers, street criminals and drug paddlers.