It’s not true that English literature is not flourishing enough in Pakistan, but it’s true that individuals, who are exerting themselves in the way of promoting English literature through their creative work, are not recognized duly. However, the Pakistan Academy of Letters is one that does not turn a blind eye to such individuals. It was recently proved when it conferred Patras Bokhari award upon one of Asia’s topnotch Pakistani poet Ejaz Rahim for his poetry book, “Sacred Thirsts, Secular Hungers”.

Ejaz was accorded international recognition for his long poem, ‘I, CONFUCIUS’, when the entire poem was translated by the University of Toledo (USA) into Chinese language in 2013 and the English and Chinese versions shared with over hundred Confucius institutes the world over.

Ejaz Rahim, with 22 remarkable poetry books to his credit, has not been rewarded with Patras Bokhari award first time. In fact, this was the 4th time when PAL declared him eligible for the award. First, it was 1996 when he was awarded for his book, “Cactus in My Throat”. Next in 1999 he was awarded for his book, “Floating Landmark”, and then in 2010 he was awarded for his book, “Safwat Ghayur and other Poems”.

Secular Thirsts, Secular Hungers is poetic reminiscences of Ejaz’s umrahs that he performed four times. The book under review discloses that Ejaz performs umrahs just in pursuance of his spirituals desires, but worldly desires do keep following him there. In the title of book he has used the term ‘Sacred Thirsts’ for his spiritual desires, and to denote worldly desires, he has used the term ‘Secular Hungers’. The poem ‘Praying For Cricket’ is one of the best examples to justify the title of the book. In this poem Ejaz describes how during an umrah, when he was completely absorbed in worship, interrupted by one of his countrymen that pleaded him to pray for their national cricket team’s win against Indian team! Despite realizing that it’s only their worldly, rather unjustifiable desire, he prayed for it.

The preface of the book is written by Ejaz Rahim himself. It’s brief, but quite to the point! It manages to express his deep admiration for the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) and ends with a laudatory quotation by Lamartine, a French writer, which concludes with a sterling observation: “As regards all standards by which human greatness may be measured, we may well ask: is there any man greater than him?