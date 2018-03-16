SIALKOT-The government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has been chronic defaulter of Gepco for the last one decade as it owes Rs11 billion to the company.

According to Gepco officials, the issue of electricity tariff was still unresolved between the AJK government and Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Water and Power. Gepco has also issued recovery notice to the AJK government seeking early clearance of their outstanding dues amounting to Rs11 billion. It has become a great challenge for Gepco and even for the Pakistan’s Federal Ministry for Water and Power.

Gepco officials said that it was demanding Rs12.70 per unit rate of electricity from the AJK government, while the AJK government was insisting to pay the price of Rs2.52 per unit to Gepco. This big amount and tariff issue have been lying unpaid and unresolved for the last 10 years.

ELECTION: Senior local journalist Arshad Mahmood Butt was Thursday elected as member of Azad Jammu Kashmir Press Foundation for the next two years.

Triumphant Butt (Bureau Chief Daily Ausaaf in Mirpur District) secured 38 votes against his only rival candidate Abdul Aziz Shujah Jiraal who bagged 33 votes in the elections held at the local Divisional office of the Press Information Department of AJK Government.

According to the Presiding Officer for the polls and Divisional Chief Information Office Mirpur Disvision Muhamamd Javed Malik, re-polling for the election to only member governing body of the AJK Press Foundation from Mirpur district was held on Thursday. Seventy one out of a total of 75 of registered voters from Mirpur district cast their votes to elect their member governing body of the Press Foundation.

Three of the registered voters were abroad whereas one of the registered voter joined the AJK Government service.

Meanwhile, District Police Officer Chaudhry Sohail visited the venue of Spring festival commonly known as Jashn e Baharan scheduled to be held on 16 to 21 March under the auspices of Zila Council. The DC will inaugurated the 6 day festival and various traditional games tent pegging, horse dance, kabaddi, shooting riding and flower show will be part of the festivity.

DPO assured full security during the festival and added that Mohafiz squad, elite force will perform round the clock mobile surveillance while 1 DSP, 1 SHO, 3 Inspectors, 115 upper subordinates, 238 constables, 10 female constables and 50 civil defence officials have been deputed.