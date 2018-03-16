rawalpindi - The Anti Narcotics Force has carried out several raids against drug mafia across the country and recovered 1.220 tons of narcotics, informed ANF HQ spokesman on Thursday.

The value of seized drugs was told to be Rs 2.175 billion in international market, he said. He added that ANF arrested 18 persons including 5 women involved in drug trafficking while seizing 5 vehicles in 19 counter-narcotics strikes conducted across the country.

The recovered drugs comprised 242.2 Kg Hashish, 27.7 Kg Heroin, 949.5 Kg Opium and 1.3 Kg Amphetamine, he informed.

According to him, ANF Quetta seized 40 Kg Hashish from seasonal nullah in Khuda Badan Tehsil and District Panjgur. As per initial reports, drugs were intended to be handed over to another narcotics gang. In another operation ANF Quetta recovered 185 Kg Hashish from mountainous area of Pushkan Tehsill Pasni District, Gawadar, he said.

In third operation ANF Quetta recovered 939 Kg Opium. According to details, the drug was stocked at an isolated site situated at mountainous area of Manthu Tehsil Chaman and District Qilla Abdullah. In fourth operation ANF Quetta intercepted a Land Cruiser near Palantak District Panjgur and recovered 15 Kg Heroin, the spokesman said. The accused escaped from the scene since it was dark. In fifth operation, ANF Quetta recovered 10 Kg Heroin. According to details, the drug was kept in a Hut in General Area Killag District Panjgur.

ANF Rawalpindi recovered 1.2 Kg Hashish from personal possession of a woman identified as Hajra Bibi, resident of Kohat. She was arrested near G.T Road, Jhehlum. In another operation, ANF Rawalpindi intercepted two Motorcycle 125 and CD-70 near Iqbal Shaheed Toll Plaza Attock and recovered 10.5 Kg Opium and 2 Kg Hashish which was concealed in secret cavities of the Motorcycle. Four persons on board were arrested during the operation identified as Ijaz Ahmed, Mst Nazo, Attique Jan and Mst Mohsin Bibi all residents of Charsadda. In third operation ANF Rawalpindi arrested Muhammad Saleem Shah resident of Okara at Benazir Bhutto International Airport, Islamabad and recovered 890 Grams Amphetamine which was concealed in a travelling bag. He was to take off for Saudi Arabia by Flight No. NL-719.

ANF Lahore arrested and recovered 6 Kg Hashish from the possession of two men identified as Muhammad Asim resident of Mianwali and Toheed Afzal, resident of Bhakkar. They were arrested near DHQ Hospital, Bhakkar. In another operation ANF Lahore intercepted a parcel being sent to Canada through a courier service near Johar Town, Lahore and recovered 200 Grams Heroin which was concealed in a woman’s suit. In third operation ANF Lahore recovered 1.5 Kg Hashish from personal possession of accused identified as Waseem Din resident of Multan. He was arrested near shell Petroleum Chungi No. 9, Multan.

ANF Peshawar recovered 1.1 Kg Hashish from personal possession of the accused identified as Muhammad Hashim, resident of Lahore, while travelling in a passenger Vehicle near Motorway Toll Plaza, Peshawar. In another operation, ANF Peshawar arrested Muhammad Kamran resident of Attock at Peshawar International Airport on suspicion of ingested narco-filled capsules in his stomach, admitted in Hayatabad Medical Complex for delivery of capsules. He delivered 81x narco filled capsules weighing 500 Grams Heroin. He was travelling to Saudi Arabia by Flight No. G9-525. In third operation, ANF Peshawar recovered 200 Grams Heroin from personal possession of the accused identified as Haroon Khan, a resident of Khyber Agency. He was arrested near Motorway Toll Plaza, Peshawar. In fourth operation, ANF Peshawar intercepted a parcel being sent to unknown destination at Bilal Dewoo Bus Stand near Haji Camp Peshawar and recovered 600 Grams Hashish from the parcel and also seized a Yamaha Motorcycle near Gate of Billal Dewoo Bus Stand Peshawar in this case.

In fifth operation ANF Peshawar arrested accused identified as Azmat Khan, resident of Kurram Agency, at Peshawar International Airport on suspicion of ingested narco filled capsules in his stomach, admitted in Hayatabad Medical Complex for delivery of capsules. He delivered 130x narco filled capsules weighing 500 grams Heroin. He was traveling to Sharjah by Flight No. NL-792. In sixth operation ANF Peshawar recovered 2.4 Kg Hashish from personal possession of the accused identified as Masood Khan resident of Khyber Agency. He was arrested near Pishtakhara Chowk, Peshawar. In seventh operation ANF Peshawar intercepted a Suzuki Mehran Car near University Road, Peshawar and recovered 2.4 Kg Hashish which was wrapped with the body of the lady accused identified as Shaheen resident of Kurram Agency and Mursaleen resident of Peshawar.

ANF Karachi in collaboration with ASF arrested Naeem Odwani resident of Karachi at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi and recovered 1.8 Kg Heroin which was concealed in his trolley bag. He was travelling to Dubai by Flight No. EK-605.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are underway, he said.