MULTAN - An assistant sub inspector of Multan police succumbed to his injuries after allegedly being hit by a vehicle of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s convoy.

The body of deceased ASI, identified as Mumtaz, was shifted to the city morgue. Police sources said the ASI got seriously injured after the accident and succumbed to his injuries on his way to hospital.

Sources said the incident took place in Bosan area when Imran Khan moved to Bosan Road after delivering a speech. Police sources did not confirm whether the deceased was hit by a private vehicle or a van of Imran Khan’s convoy. They said investigation into the incident had been launched.

After Nawaz, it is Shehbaz’

turn now: Imran

Agencies add: PTI Chairman Imran Khan Thursday said Nawaz Sharif has been ousted as prime minister after being disqualified by the Supreme Court and now it is the turn of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Addressing Shehbaz Sharif, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said, “Your brother, Nawaz Sharif, has been ousted as prime minister after being disqualified by the Supreme Court and now it is your turn.”

Addressing the party supporters in the Double Phaatak Chowk area of the city which he is visiting as part of the party’s membership campaign, Imran said PTI is on its way to do politics of the 21st century.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan said the long, dark night will end after the general elections to be held this summer. He was referring to the 30-year-rule of the Sharifs.

“People need hospitals, clean water and good universities,” Imran said, alleging Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif launched the metro bus projects to make money. He asserted Multan needs clean water, schools and health projects.

He claimed launching the metro bus in Multan was like giving a motorcycle to a patient who is lying in a hospital and needs medicines. “You are a big fraud,” he further said, again addressing Shehbaz Sharif.

Imran Khan accused the Punjab chief minister of launching mega-projects like metro bus for corruption. He accused the Punjab CM of killing people with the help of Abid Boxer. He said Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif are brothers of Asif Ali Zardari.

Later, PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi fell from the vehicle carrying Imran Khan, but remained unhurt.

OUR STAFF REPORTER