LAHORE - Chairman Pakistan Peoples’ Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of senior journalist and Resident Editor of The Nation Karachi Zamir Shaikh who passed away on Wednesday.

In a condolence message, the PPP chairman eulogised the services of late Zamir Shaikh in the field of independent journalism. Bilawal prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the members of his bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Meanwhile, APNS President Sarmad Ali and Secretary General Umer Mujib Shami have expressed profound grief on behalf of APNS over the sad demise of Zamir Shaikh. In a statement, the APNS office bearers have offered condolence to the bereaved family and colleagues.