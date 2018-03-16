LOS ANGELES-Actor Pierce Brosnan has told Indian authorities that he was “cheated” by a mouth freshener company that had employed him to promote its brand.

He had been asked to explain why he was in an ad for Pan Bahar which is linked with an addictive form of tobacco.

Brosnan said the company, Ashok & Co, did not disclose the hazardous nature of the product, a senior official said.

The firm has not reacted to the actor’s statement, but told the BBC in 2016 there was no tobacco in the product.

Indian law prohibits all advertisements of tobacco products. Delhi health official SK Arora said that in his written response to the government, Brosnan had also assured them that his association with the brand was over and agreed to help further efforts against similar campaigns in the future. The former Bond actor had condemned the “unauthorised” use of his image in the ad for Pan Bahar in in 2016, soon after it first appeared. His appearance in the advertisement had outraged many Indians who questioned why he was endorsing a product associated with cancer.