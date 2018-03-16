LAHORE - Policy dialogue forum has recommended reviewing Punjab Youth Policy and addressing the issues and challenges faced by uneducated and rural youth. The issues of transgender and differently-abled youth must also be more effectively addressed.

Voluntary Services Overseas (VSO) International and Indus Consortium jointly arranged the event at a local hotel under UKAID-funded project ‘Empowering Youth for Employment and Entrepreneurship’.

Parliamentarians from across the political divide, academia, corporate executives, university students, youth representatives from various districts and members of civil society participated in three different panel discussions probing roles of policy makers, private sector and academia pertaining to issues, challenges and pathways of youth employability.

The forum recommended that the new policy should encourage youth volunteerism as a mandatory requirement through private and public initiatives. It should be a part of the curriculum, and be taught at all levels. Policy should suggest maximum percentage of GDP for the youth budget in the next five years. Right to employment and right to seek admission in all the educational institutions within Punjab should be ensured.

Speaking on the occasion, PML-N’s Ramesh Singh Arora assured that his party would consider the recommendations and issues highlighted would be inculcated in the election manifesto along with durable solutions. “We will do it, that’s for sure. And I urge all political parties to address youth issues in their respective election manifestos,” Arora appealed.

PPP’s Faiza Malik termed the lack of career counselling opportunities a serious concern. “Almost every parent in Pakistan wants his kids to become doctor or engineer. This is a worrying trend and must be discouraged. Every child should be allowed and encouraged to join the profession that matches their aptitude,” Faiza added.

PTI’s Saadia Sohail Rana said that more than 60% of Pakistan’s population consists of youth, which should be turned into a strength rather than a weakness. “Our system should provide every youngster with an equal opportunity to earn a respectable living. Infrastructure and facilities of formal schools should be utilized in the evening shifts to impart technical skills to the youth that can’t afford formal education,” Saadia suggested.

Hashim Bilal, country director of VSO, said that a multi sectoral approach towards the growing employability concerns in Pakistan was need of the hour. “VSO, therefore, envision to provide a platform where the government, corporate giants, CSOs and the media can join hands and come up with their valuable inputs to address this issue,” Bilal anticipated.

Purpose of the Policy Dialogue was to bring the major stakeholders together to initiate the discussion on the real time challenges faced by youth with regards to employments and entrepreneurship and how the provincial youth policy was addressing those challenges. The dialogue provided a platform to primary actor (youth) and stakeholder including donors, government officials, UN agencies, TVET providers, private sector representatives and members of NGO/CSOs to discuss and recommend innovative ideas and solution for livelihoods enhancement of youth.