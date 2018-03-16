KARACHI - Chinese delegation led by Minister for Enterprise Management Xia Bin called on Mayor Wasim Akhtar in his office on Thursday to discuss about the introduction of electric transport buses in Karachi.

Chinese Deputy Minister for Transport Pan Dao Hui and Director Sinopec Gateway Minzhi Ke, Vice Chairman Shahid Feroz and director, deputy director and general managers of leading Chinese company Chong Qing Transportation Group Limited also represented the delegation whereas Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Asghar Abbas, Works Committee Chairman Hassan Naqvi and other senior KMC officers helped the mayor during the discussion.

The mayor welcoming the Chinese minister and his team said that we are thankful to the Chinese government for taking interest in developing the transport infrastructure in Karachi.

He said electric buses would prove helpful for bringing decrease in the environmental pollution and citizens of Karachi would have better transportation facilities in future.

He said: “We want to go forward now from the presentation process and start the practical work now for which the financial model and other details of this project have to be decided.”

He said that any step in this connection can be taken with the coordination of the provincial government and other relevant departments.

Wasim said Chinese cooperation and participation in Karachi projects holds much importance for us and we also want that these proposals becomes valuable projects for the city and citizens of Karachi avail best transportation facilities like it provided in other mega cities of the world.

The Chinese minister for enterprise said that the Chinese government wants to help big cities of Pakistan in developing a modern and better public transport infrastructure for which the proposal of introducing of electric buses has been presented.

He said all such buses would have fully computerized system and real time monitoring.

He said the Chinese transportation company has been working successfully in big Chinese cities and the system designed by this company has provided great convenience to the passengers in China.

Meanwhile, On the directive of the mayor the Human Resources Department of KMC on Thursday issued directive to all heads of the department of KMC to stop all those contractual employees of KMC (whose contract period has been expired) for performance of their duties till receiving approval for contractual renewal or hiring for a period of two years from competent authority.