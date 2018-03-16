rawalpindi - The department of Behavioural Sciences organized a three-day National Conference on “Promoting Tolerance and Wellbeing:” Emerging Trends, Challenges and Solutions at Fatima Jinnah Women University on Thursday.

The conference would be concluded on 17th March 2018, informed a spokesperson. Prof. Dr. Najma Najam (Founder Vice Chancellor, FJWU) was the chief guest on the occasion while Prof. Dr. Iftikhar N. Hassan was the guest of honour.

Prof. Dr. Najma Najam said that, if we want to create a positive change in our society, both parents and educational systems will have to play an important role. Therefore, it is the need of the hour to promote tolerance among individuals through different modes.

VC FJWU Dr Samina Amin Qadir expressed gratitude to the chief guest Prof. Dr. Najma Najam and Dr.I.N.Hasan for sparing their valuable time to attend this ceremony and said that this conference will provide a platform for professionals, psychologists, scholars, social activists, students and organizations nationwide to share and connect with each other.

The conference will provide an exposure to broad perspectives and learning opportunities for researchers, faculty and students.

Vice Chancellor, FJWU said that since its inception in December 1998, the university has always encouraged activities that contribute to positive development of society. She added that their vision is to make this a woman friendly institution where women from all over Pakistan and other parts of the world can come to research and teach.

The University offers post-graduate courses in thirteen disciplines and has twenty three under-graduate programs.

The degree of M. Phil is being offered by fifteen departments and Ph. D degree is awarded by eight departments, currently 5000 plus students are enrolled who comes from 89 districts of Pakistan.

This first National Conference of Behavioral Sciences was organised under HEC funded thematic research project.

At the end of ceremony Vice Chancellor, FJWU Dr. Samina Amin Qadir presents Souvenirs to the honorable Chief Guest Prof.Dr.Najma Najam, former Vice Chancellor, FJWU, and Guest of Honour, Dr.I.N.Hasan.