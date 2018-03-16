ThalNova enters subscription agreement with CMEC

KARACHI (PR): ThalNova has announced that it has entered into a subscription agreement with CMEC Thal Nova Power Investments Limited pursuant to which it will subscribe for 10 percent shareholding in Thal Nova, subject to all the regulatory approvals of Pakistan.

CMEC ThalNova Power Investments Limited has also executed a novation agreement with the existing shareholders of ThalNova. ThalNova, incorporated under the laws of country in April 2016, has been awarded power generation licence for setting up a 330-megawatt coal-fired power plant at Thar coal mine mouth, Sindh. It is a joint venture between Thal Limited (“Thal”) and Novatex Limited (“Novatex”). Thal is part of the House of Habib, which has investments across banking, auto, retail, building materials and packaging sectors in Pakistan. Novatex is part of the Gani & Tayub group which is a player in the polyester and textile sectors in the country. CMEC ThalNova Power Investments Limited is a Dubai based entity and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Machinery Engineering Corporation which forms part of the China National Machinery Industry Corporation (Sinomach) group of companies and specializes in construction of power projects in generation, transmission, and distribution.

China Machinery Engineering Corporation is also the engineering, procurement and construction contractor for ThalNova's 330MW power project.

Khalid Siraj Subhani, CEO of ThalNova, highlighted the importance of this CPEC project and said: "The project will significantly contribute towards energy self-sufficiency of Pakistan and will exploit country's indigenous coal resources, reducing reliance on imported fuel." He said that with the execution of shareholder's agreement, CMEC from China has not just become a shareholder in project but actively participating in developing much needed infrastructure. He said that the financial close of the project is expected soon post which the construction activities of the plant at Thar will start.

KARACHI (PR): Highlighting its commitment to supporting Pakistan in meeting its growing power needs, Siemens has announced the signing of a long-term service agreement with Punjab Thermal Power (Private) Limited to provide comprehensive maintenance, parts and repair services for Punjab Power Plant Jhang for the next 12 years. The agreement includes Siemens’ Power Diagnostics, part of the company’s “Digital Services for Energy” portfolio of data-driven solutions. With the fifth-largest population in the world, Pakistan is working to spur socio-economic development by delivering reliable and efficient power supply to industries and homes. Located in Haveli Bahadur Shah, Punjab Power Plant Jhang, is expected to add 1.3 gigawatts (GW) to Pakistan’s grid, making it one of the largest gas-fired, combined cycle power plants in the country. It will also see the first deployment of Siemens’ SGT5-8000H gas turbines in the country, selected for their high power output and record-breaking efficiency. Anticipated benefits of the agreement include increasing the availability of the power plant and reducing the maintenance costs. The agreement covers all the scheduled and un-scheduled outage services for two, SGT5-8000H, gas turbines, generators, and related auxiliaries as well as the supply of spare parts and field services.

“With Pakistan’s increasing energy demand, the country is looking at innovative technologies to strengthen the electricity infrastructure,” said Helmut von Struve, CEO of Siemens in Pakistan. “Together with our partners and customers, we are working to address the country’s needs, with projects that set new standards in efficiency, reliability and innovation.”

Siemens’ Power Diagnostics use advanced data analytics to help predict and eliminate unplanned downtime, and improve power plant productivity by identifying operational challenges in advance. It will also allow the power plant’s team to manage outages more efficiently. The current agreement builds on Siemens’ contributions towards strengthening Pakistan’s power sector. It comes three months after the company signed the largest ever power generation contract in the country to provide a complete power island solution for Punjab Power Plant Jhang.

Samsung Galaxy S9 & S9+ launched in Pakistan

LAHORE (PR): The global leader in technology and electronics – Samsung has launched its most advanced mobile series, the Samsung Galaxy S9 & S9+ that feature a fascinating camera that has taken a step further and introduced super slow-mo, as one of the most striking features to accentuate its focus on a better camera and unparalleled video performance. A ceremony was held in Lahore. President of Samsung Pakistan YJ Kim was the chief guest.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ smart phones are reimagining the way people communicate, share and experience the world. Made for an age in which consumers increasingly communicate and express themselves more with images, videos and emojis, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ drive innovation with Samsung’s advanced camera. Redesigned with a new Dual Aperture lens that powers an innovative low light camera, Super Slow-mo video capabilities and personalized AR Emoji, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ ensure users do not miss a moment and make their everyday epic.

“The way we use our smartphones has changed as communication and self-expression has evolved,” said Y J Kim, President Samsung EC Pakistan. “With the Galaxy S9 and S9+, we have reimagined the smartphone camera. Not only do the Galaxy S9 and S9+ enable consumers to shoot great photos and videos anywhere, they are smartphones designed to help them connect to others and express themselves in a way that’s unique and personal to them.”

ACCA set to host Pakistan Leadership Conversation

LAHORE (PR): ACCA Pakistan will host the Pakistan Leadership Conversation (PLC) 2018 in three cities, Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore, on March 21, 22 and 27 respectively. ACCA Pakistan Leadership Conversation is a critical forum for thought leaders to discuss important policy issues and in turn develop an actionable agenda to drive economic growth. The theme for PLC 2018 is ‘Collective vision for an Emerging Pakistan’ and will seek to bolster the ‘Emerging Pakistan’ initiative put in motion by the Ministry of Commerce, which includes an array of nation – building activities. It is a proactive measure to launch an all-encompassing digital initiative that aims to highlight and promote the opportunities available for the youth of Pakistan.

ACCA’s conference topics include in-depth discussions around CPEC (Belt and Road Initiative), embracing digital age & ethics, capital markets and startup eco system. The conference will be interactive and webcast across the globe engaging over 200,000 ACCA members working in181 countries.

ACCA’s has a strong public value agenda and is committed to contributing in developing country’s economy through promoting strong governance measures and ethics. Over 40 panelists/conversation leaders including c-level executives, policy makers, notable government officials and international dignitaries will share their perspective on ACCA’s professional insights and research findings which can help to formulate forward-thinking policies choices for an ‘Emerging Pakistan’ and our people.

The highlight of PLC 2018 is that ACCA members across Pakistan attending the conference will be able to see their name on ACCA’s ‘wall of members’ which symbolizes them being a part of a global family of 200,000 ACCA finance professionals.