LAHORE - Justice Syed Mazhar Ali Akbar Naqvi of the Lahore High Court Thursday summoned secretary of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority on a petition questioning alleged anti-judiciary speeches by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and other leaders of PML-N.

Justice Naqvi also took notice of the speeches made by state minister for interior Talal Chaudhary, observing that such speeches amounted to treason.

The judge expressed wonder that the people who were accused of corruption had been delivering anti-judiciary speeches.

Advocate Azhar Siddique appeared before the petitioner and contended that the PML-N leaders had been delivering anti-judiciary speeches since after the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif in Panama Papers’ case.

He submitted that the Pemra had intentionally been allowing broadcasting of hate speeches and contemptuous remarks on the television channels as it did not play its due role to ensure coverage of such speeches.

The counsel said former disqualified prime minister Nawaz Sharif was now an ordinary citizen as he neither held any public office nor a member of any political party in light of the disqualification judgment.

He argued that Nawaz Sharif and other leaders of the ruling party had been trying to prove the Supreme Court’s judgment wrong and prejudice. He pointed out that the Pemra had badly been failed to act as an independent regulator rather become a subordinate body of the government. He said the Pemra officials should ensure that they were public officials and had not been working to show loyalty to PML-N and had to protect the citizens of Pakistan and the institutions in every regard.

Azhar said the PEMRA was bound to perform its duties with due diligence in order to protect state institutions and the dignity and integrity of courts. He said the PEMRA had the powers to bar the media houses from airing anything which was against the laws and offensive to the state institutions.

While hearing another similar matter, Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court gave another chance to PEMRA to submit report regarding disposal of complaints pending with it against the alleged anti-judiciary speeches by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and other leaders of the ruling party.

Appearing before the judge, the authority’s counsel said that a meeting would be held on March 21 wherein the complaints would be decided.

Advocate Azam Nazir Tarar, the counsel of Nawaz Sharif, also argued and questioned the maintainability of the petition moved by member of a civil society organisation. However, Justice Karim observed that let the PEMRA file its report on the subject matter and then surely he would hear his arguments. The judge put off further proceedings until March 27.

Amna Malik, member of the Civil Society Network, had moved the petition questioning alleged anti-judiciary speeches and their coverage.

JUD chief approaches LHC

against ban

OUR STAFF REPORTER

LAHORE: Jamatud Dawa and Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation chief Hafiz Saeed Ahmad Thursday approached the Lahore High Court challenging ban on social welfare activities of his organizations and freezing their accounts.

He moved the petition through senior lawyer A.K Dogar, Mr Saeed, submitting that interior ministry on Feb 10, 2018, issued a notification to freeze bank accounts of his organizations and confiscate their assets under under the Anti-Terrorism (amendment) Ordinance 2018.

He said Pakistan is a sovereign state and its citizens are respectable. He said it was unfortunatle that the government had ordered freezing his assets and accounts after being under pressure of the foreign powers including the United States and India. He said the law of the land shall prevail even if there was any conflict between laws of the land and any provision of the United Nations’ Security Counsel.

He pointed out that FIF had been playing great role for development and prosperity of the country and had been serving with great commitment and dedication. He said it owned 369 ambulances which helped 72000 persons to charity hospitals and treated 600,000 patients only in 2017 while JuD dug out 2000 wells for supplying water in Tharparkar, Baluchistan and Bultistan.

He prayed the court to set aside the impugned nitrification of the interior ministry and allow his organizations to serve the people.