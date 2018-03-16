SADIQABAD-Motorists were sensitised about the importance of seatbelts, helmets and side mirrors during a campaign launched by Motorway Police (MP) Beat 24 Roshan Bheet here the other day.

According to DSP Umair Talib, the awareness campaign had been launched under directives from the motorway police higher-ups.

He said that the campaign aimed at sensitising motorists to the importance of putting on seatbelts and wearing helmets to have a safe drive. “We have been ordered to deal the traffic laws violators with sternly,” he said, and adding that a number of motorists had been fined for traffic law violations during the campaign.

He pointed out that accidents could be prevented by adhering to the traffic rules on road. He also threw light on the harms of triple riding.