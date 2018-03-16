MANDI BAHAUDDIN-A seminar was arranged at Municipal Committee Hall by Agriculture Department to create awareness of the farmers about the elimination of weeds.

Deputy Commissioner Hafiz Shaukat Ali has said that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken several measures and given special packages for the promotion of agriculture sector. He said weeds reduce crops produce by 40 to 45 percent which is great loss to farmers.

He said weeds breed pests that badly damage crops. He directed agriculture staff to help and guide farmers destroy weeds in the fields and area around them to avoid damage to crops. Prosperity of nation depends on strength of farmers and ranchers; therefore they must be guided and helped in removing weeds and increasing agriculture produce. He also directed that weeds along canals, water channels, paths and railway tracks should also be removed during the current drive to destroy weeds.