TOBA TEK SINGH/KAMALIA-After successful talks between office-bearers of the Petrol Pumps Owners Association and Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon and assistant commissioners of all tehsels, petrol pump owners have agreed to reduce Re1 per litre against the sale of petrol and diesel.

Previously, the petrol pump owners were charging an extra Re1 from the customers with the claim that this was the freight charges which they spend on transporting of the petrol and diesel from Faisalabad PSO depot. However, the district administration took action against them with the plea that OGRA had already included freight charges in the prices of petrol and diesel. Petrol pump owners had observed strike on Wednesday against the actions being taken against them by the administration.

District administration said that after successful talks with pump owners now from Friday new separate rates of petrol and diesel have been fixed for all four tehsels of the district. Gojra tehsel petrol will sell at Rs88.70 and diesel at Rs99.10, for Toba tehsel, petrol at Rs88.90 and diesel at Rs99.30, for tehsels of Pirmahal and Kamalia, petrol at Rs89.10 and diesel at Rs99.50.

Likewise, petrol station owners resumed the petroleum sale in kamalia. OGRA had started a crackdown on the petrol stations for selling petroleum at higher than the set prices. Petrol Pumps Association had called a strike throughout the district Toba Tek Singh and in this regard, the sale of petroleum and other product was stopped by the petrol stations in Kamalia and other cities of the district.

The citizens were suffering greatly due to the strike as office workers were getting late from office and students had been facing problem reaching schools. AC Kamalia Hafiz Mohammad Najeeb met with the leaders of the Petrol Pump Union in his office. After successful negotiations, petrol pump owners have finished the strike and the sale of petroleum products was resumed.