KARACHI - Total liquid foreign exchange reserves of the country stand at 18.24 billion, said State Bank of Pakistan. According to SBP's weekly statement, issued on Thursday, the foreign reserves held by State Bank had reached $12,125.7 million and the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $6,114.7 million. During the week ending March 09, SBP’s reserves decreased by $107 million to $12,126 million due to external debt servicing and other official payments.