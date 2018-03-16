OKARA-A girl was repeatedly raped at various places after being abducted on the way to a tailoring school here the other day.

According to police, the rape victim was on the way to a tailoring school to attend her classes when she was intercepted at gunpoint and bundled into a car by suspects including Bilal, Tassawar Ali and Nadeem.

They drove her to a house where Bilal raped her. The suspects then took her to various places and raped her repeatedly. The other day, she fled from the suspects’ hostage reached home. Police registered a case against the accused and launched investigation.

On the other hand, a man along with his wife and sister-in-law was robbed of cash, jewellery, cell phones and other valuables near 4L miner here.

According to police, Irfan Sharif, resident of Basti Iqbalnagar was on the way back home from Faisal Mehmood Colony along with his wife and sister-in-law. As they reached near 4L miner, they were intercepted by four dacoits who deprived them of jewellery, cash, mobile phones and cosmetics at gunpoint. Okara Saddr police registered a case.

Meanwhile, a three-year-old girl died in collision between a trailer and qingqi rickshaw here. A rickshaw, carrying passengers, was on the way to Okara from Renala Khurd through GT Road. Near Kissan Bus Stop, a trailer hit the rickshaw head-on. Resultantly, a three-year-old girl Shaista Mustafa died on the spot while other passengers sustained injuries and were rushed to Okara District Headquarters Hospital by Rescue 1122.

Besides, a lady moonshiner was nabbed with 20 litres of liquor. A team of Saddr police, on a tip-off, raided a house at 29-30/2L village and arrested Nasim Bibi alias Shima, wife of Alam Sher. The accused had been running a distillery at home. The police recovered 20 litres of liquor from her possession and registered a case against her.