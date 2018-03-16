islamabad - Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) who is going to retire next month, is striving hard to get the Commission quorum complete by appointing 9th member of the apex body after having taken decisions unilaterally for over two years, it has been learnt.

The Commission consists of 18 members of whom 8 were present in the office. Since Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed is going to retire in April this year, he wants to get the quorum complete to get approval of the body on a number of important issues. He could not gain approval while he was serving as Chairman HEC, according to the sources.

The official said that powers of policy making decisions, approval of HEC budget and appointment of senior officials rests with the ‘Commission’ of HEC. But the commission is dysfunctional for the last two years and the regulatory body of higher educational institutions has failed in appointing the members of its own commission.

“Neither previous, nor the upcoming budget of HEC in the month of April has been approved by the supreme decision making body of HEC,” said the official.

According to the HEC Act, the commission is comprised of 18 members including the HEC chairperson, secretaries from ministry of Education and Science and Technology, four nominees of the provincial governments, ten nominees from Prime Minister and Executive Director (ED) of HEC.

“HEC top authorities, in two years, didn’t process the case for the completion of commission and sent the names of ten members for approval from Prime Minister (PM),” said the official. The official said that however, after the National Accountability Bureau announced its investigation regarding appointment of current chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, the efforts are underway to convene the meeting of Commission and take approval of several decisions.

Meanwhile, top authorities also want to table the case of current HEC Executive Director (ED) Dr. Arshad Ali case in the Commission meeting who was allegedly found involved in plagiarism in one of his research papers.

“On one side, quorum of the commission is incomplete, and other side now HEC authorities want action against its own ED after the differences emerged between top offices,” said the official.

According to HEC act, the meeting of the commission shall be held at least twice in a financial year at such time and place as the chairperson may determine. Official said that not only the budgets of the HEC were approved at individual level but also appointments and establishing of testing council was done without approval of the commission.

Official said the funds allocations to higher education institutions for research and academic purposes also needs endorsement of the commission but no matter was discussed in forum in last two years.

“Commission is authorized to make recruitment with the vote of majority on above 18 scales, while recently this year Director Quality Control (BPS-21) Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University was appointed on deputation as Advisor at HEC,” said the official.

The official also said that the decision of establishing Educational Testing Council was also not approved from the commission as its quorum was not completed.

President Federation of All Pakistan Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) Dr. Kaleemullah Bareech talking to The Nation said that the last meeting of the commission was held in 2016, where up-gradation of research journals was discussed.

He said the researchers faced difficulties in their research publications but the meeting of the commission was not called in two years despite raising the issue with HEC repeatedly.

He said now HEC officials are trying to complete the quorum of the commission just a month before retirement time of sitting Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed.

“It is more than a personal choice decision than addressing the problems of higher education and better the meeting would be called by the new set-up after a month,” he said.

Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed talking to The Nation said that budget of HEC is approved by its commission if its quorum is completed, while if the quorum is incomplete chairman can approve the proposed budget inside department.

He also said last meeting of the commission was held in 2016.