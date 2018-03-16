LAHORE - The Walled City of Lahore Authority is launching ‘History by Night’ tours today. These unique tours will be held every Friday and Saturday as a regular feature of WCLA Tourism.

The tourists will be taken to Tomb of Allama Iqbal, Badshahi Mosque, Hazoori Bagh, Baradari (Pavilion) Hazoori Bagh, Mughal era Roshnai Gate, Alamgiri Gate, Lahore Fort, Samadhi of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh, Picture Wall Lahore Fort, Sheesh Mahal and Summer Palace.

A trained tourist guide will lead each group of tourists. Costumed guards and Chobdars of Mughal, Sikh and British era will be placed at different locations for the tourists. Musical performances and refreshments will be arranged for tourists during this tour.

WCLA DG Kamran Lashari said, “We are launching these kinds of tours for the first time inside the Walled City of Lahore and especially the Lahore Fort. Internationally, tourism is at its peak when it comes to night tourism and I think this part was lacking here in Lahore despite it has so much to show.”