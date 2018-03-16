islamabad - The business community of the capital on Thursday called on Chief Commissioner and apprised him of their problems.

A delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) led by its President Sheikh Amir Waheed called on Aftab Akbar Durrani and congratulated him on being appointed as Chief Commissioner, Islamabad. Muhammad Naveed Senior Vice President ICCI, Raja Abdul Majeed, Khalid Chaudhry, Sheikh Abdul Waheed and others were in the delegation. Sheikh Amir Waheed, President ICCI apprised the Chief Commissioner ICT of the key issues being faced by the business community. He said that the community was receiving notices for trade licenses from Director Municipal Administration CDA and Islamabad Market Committee which was not justified. He said that there should be one regulator for trade licenses in order to save business community from further problems. Moreover, he added that Islamabad Market Committee has imposed taxes on business community without consultation with stakeholders and without determining any legal method for tax enforcement and stressed that the Chief Commissioner should look into this matter. Furthermore, he stated that the property value in Islamabad was assessed at FBR’s rate and the maximum value of stamp paper was set at Rs. 24,000/- due to which a large number of stamp papers were required for registration of property in cases of sale/purchase. He said that the maximum value of stamp paper should be increased to Rs. 100,000/- or the method of Punjab Government should be adopted to facilitate property businesses.

Ministry of Interior in collaboration with a public sector organization is going to organize a Festival in Islamabad and ICCI is ready to become a partner in the Festival on a public-private partnership basis so that people could be provided with quality entertainment and in return business activities could flourish, said the President ICCI. He further stated that ICCI was planning to organize an industrial expo “Hamara Islamabad” at Parade Ground in April this year for which ICT Administration and ISPR had given positive signals, but CDA has not issued the NOC due to which the project has been postponed. Muhammad Naveed, Senior Vice President ICCI invited Chief Commissioner ICT to visit theChamber for an interaction with the local business community. Raja Abdul Majeed, Khalid Chaudhry, Sheikh Abdul Waheed and others also spoke at the occasion.

Addressing the delegation, Aftab Akbar Durrani, Chief Commissioner ICT said that the business community was playing an important role in the economic development of the country and assured his full support for resolving their key issues. He said that ICCI’s suggestion for organizing Islamabad Festival on public-private partnership on a regular basis would be given due consideration. He further mentioned that he would discuss the NOC issue for “Hamara Islamabad” expo with CDA and assured his cooperation for such ventures. Moreover, he stated that ICCI should send all highlighted issues in writing to him so that he could pursue them for redress. He concluded by giving an assurance that he would visit ICCI at a later date for an interaction with the local business community.