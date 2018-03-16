Spokesman condemns Imran’s

allegations against Salman

A spokesman for the Sharif family has condemned the allegations leveled by PTI chairman Imran Khan against Salman Shehbaz. “Imran Khan has crossed all limits of decency by levelling such baseless allegations. Allegations against Salman Shehbaz with regard to energy projects are condemnable,” the spokesman said. He went on: “Salman Shehbaz has never been associated with official matters or projects. The reality is that no one is safe from flagitious politics of Imran. It would be better that Imran Khan should give answer to the irregularities in billion tree tsunami project and Bani Gala property. The Sharif family reserves the right to initiate legal action over such defamation and baseless allegations.”–NNI

Office-bearers of Agriculture

Journalists Association elected

The election of Agriculture Journalists Association (AJA) were held at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Thursday. Sudhir Chaudhary and Iftikhar Aalam have been elected president and general secretary respectively while Saifullah Cheema VP, Javed Hashmi as treasurer and Ali Waqar, Muhammad Waqas Rana and Sami Ullah Randhawa were elected as governing body members. Newly elected office bearers have pledged to serve the journalist community and promote agriculture sector. AJA President Sudhir Chaudhary said that there was an urgent need to highlight importance of modern farming in the country. He said that the issue of increase in per acre yield has also got high importance to meet the needs of increasing population. The AJA will keep on knocking doors of the authorities to convey issues related to the farmers community without any bias or prejudice.–Staff Reporter

Township college hosts sitting

The Government Township College hosted a sitting with known columnist, intellectual and author Tayyaba Zia Cheema. Hamid Nizami Press Institute of Pakistan Director Absar Abdul Ali was also present on this occasion. Government Township College Principal Professor Dr Muhammad Ejaz Butt said that today’s sitting was meant to draw students’ attention towards their character building. He said that education institution do not give just degrees; they reflect collective wisdom of a society. He said that educational institutions mould a crowd into a nation. Tayyaba said the new generation has grown up with the Western culture and it takes pride in copying this culture. She said the new generation needed to be educated about the regional values and a sense of good and bad; otherwise, the entire social fabric would be destroyed. She said the Momina Cheema Foundation is giving scholarships to US students who want to do research on Pakistan’s civilisation and culture. Ali laid stress on book reading and said books play a critical role in character building. Sufi singers Faraz Butt and Ali Hassan Sonu performed on this occasion.–PR