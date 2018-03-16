Govt served notice over fuel price hike

The Lahore High Court Thursday issued notices to the federal government and other respondents on a petition challenging recent increase in petroleum products. A division bench headed by Justice Shahid Karim took up the petition moved by Judicial Activism Panel Chairman Azhar Siddique. The lawyer said that the government illegally increased prices of the petroleum products. The public had already been suffering due to inflation but the government instead of giving any relief had increased the prices. The petitioner questioned the government’s decision to increase prices. After hearing arguments of the petitioner’s counsel, the bench issued notices to the government authorities and adjourned hearing until March 18.–Staff Reporter

LHC seeks PEF reply over fake degrees

The Lahore High Court Thursday directed Punjab Education Foundation to submit reply on a petition seeking verification of degrees and experience certificates of its 80 employees. Advocate Ch Shoaib Saleem filed the petition submitting that more than 1000 employees had been working in the PEF and verification of their degrees and experience certificates was mandatory as per the Contract Appointment Rules 2005 during the first three months of their service. However, he said degrees and experience certificates of 80 employees ranging from lower staff to directors had not been verified. The PEF Board of Directors, he said, instead of taking action against these officials held a meeting on 13 May 2016 to protect them. He said it was a unique example of corruption and favoritism in any public department where 80 persons including senior officers are drawing a salary in millions notwithstanding their educational certificates are either deficient, fake or not verified.–Staff Reporter

An effort in the right direction

The Nazaria Pakistan Trust (NPT) and the Aiwan-i-Quaid-i-Azam has started publications to aware the new generation and the entire nation about the services of the founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The first book on this subject is “The Children’s Correspondence with the Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah” by noted scholar Dr Nadeem Shafiq Malik.

The book holds letters from the children who wrote to the Quaid from 1939 to 1948. On the publication of this book, the office bearers of the NPT, Chairman Rafique Tarar and others congratulated the author on his effort. They said the Aiwan would materialize the dreams of the Quaid. The book is available at the Aiwan-i-Quaid-i-Azam, Lahore.–Staff Reporter

Man jailed for life over Kasur sex scandal

An anti-terrorism court Thursday awarded life imprisonment to a man for abusing children three years ago in Kasur. Haseem Amir, who was convicted in a number of other cases, was also awarded life sentence after the prosecution established him guilty. ATC-IV Judge Chaudhry Muhammad Ilyas announced the conviction. The judge, however, acquitted Aleem Asif, Naseem Shahzad and Maqsood Sindhi of the charges, giving them benefit of doubt. Ganda Singhwala police of Kasur had booked the convict in a number of cases over charges of abducting and sexually assaulting around 280 children of Kasur in 2015. Police said that Haseem and others were accused of sexually assaulting young boys and filming the incidents to blackmail their victims. They were booked in total nine cases.–Staff Reporter