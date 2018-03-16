LAHORE - Jamaat-i-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has convened a meeting of the central executive council of the JI at Mansoora on Saturday (tomorrow).

The meeting will discuss the political situation obtaining in the country and assess the progress of the JI’s drive against corruption.

Meanwhile, JI Secretary General Liaqat Baloch Thursday said that a single family that had been ruling the Punjab for the last 35 years was responsible for the destruction of education, health and agriculture in the province. He said that the arrest of senior bureaucrat Ahad Cheema had proved that the bureaucracy in the province had been serving the ruling family instead of the state.

Similarly, he said, the PPP had been in power in Sindh for the last four decades but the people in interior Sindh were leading the lives of animals. He said the common man rightly believed that the ruling junta was responsible for his deprivations and problems. He said that the Corruption Free Pakistan movement of the JI had created awareness among the masses and every citizen wanted elimination of corruption and recovery of the plundered from the corrupt elite.

Milli Muslim League applies

for registration

The Mill Muslim League Thursday filed a fresh application with the Election Commission of Pakistan for its registration as political party. The ECP had refused to register the MML because of the objections raised by the interior ministry when it earlier applied for the registration under Election Act 2001.

The Islamabad High Court, however, on a writ petition allowed the MML to apply for the registration rejecting ECP’s objections. The new application for registration of MML was filed under Election Act 2017.–Staff Reporter