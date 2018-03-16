PESHAWAR - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam constituted a six-member committee to investigate defeat of the party’s provincial chief in the recently-concluded Senate elections.

Losing general seat in the Senate elections, the JUI-F Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa chief Maulana Gul Naseeb Khan had strongly protested and conveyed his reservations to the central leadership of the party, besides calling for an investigation into his defeat despite the fact that the JUI-F had a total of 16 MPAs in KP Assembly.

Initially, the central leadership of the party did not take the issue serious and avoided forming a committee to investigate the matter, as some of the party MPAs were being accused of having not voted for him, sources in the JUI-F said.

Backed by the party’s executive council, Maulana Gul Naseeb time and again urged for exposing those who crossed the party lines in the Senate elections. However, the party top brass showed no interest, upon which, the provincial council formed a 6-member committee for probing the causes of losing a seat.

In this connection, the committee, which was formed without the consent of the party high command, in its first meeting decided to call Maulana Lutfur Rehman, opposition leader in the KP Assembly, who is also brother of the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the sources said.

Sensing the situation of the central and provincial leadership of the party coming face to face, fearing widening of the differences, it was decided to form a committee for probing the defeat of the party’s provincial chief.

The committee, consisting of three members each from the central and provincial executive councils of the party, is tasked to investigate the matter. The committee is consisting of Maulana Salahudeen, Fazal Agha and Maulana Shujaul Mulk from the central executive council while the KP executive council will be represented by Maulana Gul Naseeb Khan, Maulana Rafiullah Qasmi and Maulana Amanullah Haqqani. The committee will hold its meeting soon.

Sources in the party said that formation of the committee was actually an attempt to fizzle out the growing differences within the party. The JUI-F had won only 1 seat from the KP and that is of Talha Mehmood on general seat.