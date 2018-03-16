LOS ANGELES-Kendall Jenner only got her lip tattooed because she was drunk. The 22-year-old model had the word ‘’meow’’ inked onto the inside of her lip in September 2016, but Kendall has confessed on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ that she only had it done because she was intoxicated and wasn’t able to think clearly. Kendall said: ‘’I was drunk! ‘’I was not thinking clearly. It was literally the first thing that came to my mind. I don’t know, just my drunk thoughts.’’ Although she regrets getting the tattoo, Kendall insisted the inking didn’t hurt too much. She explained to the talk show host: ‘’It’s just like fattiness but it’s not, like, bone hurts really bad.’’ Kendall already had another, less noticeable, tattoo prior to her lip inking. But the runway star seemed less bothered about the first time she went under the needle. She shared: ‘’My first one was a white dot because I just wanted to know what it felt like. ‘’All my friends have them! I just wanted to know what it feels like.’’