LOS ANGELES-Kristen Stewart is set to star as Jean Seberg in ‘Against All Enemies’. The 27-year-old actress will take on the role of iconic actress in the upcoming political thriller movie, which is based on a true story and is being directed by Benedict Andrews, Deadline has reported. Kristen joins an all-star cast which includes the likes of Jack O’Connell, Anthony Mackie, Margaret Qualley and Colm Meaney.

‘Against All Enemies’ follows the true story of ‘Breathless’ actress Jean who, in the 1960s, was targeted by the illegal FBI surveillance program Cointelpro because of her political and romantic involvement with civil rights activist Hakim Jamal, who will be played by Anthony Mackie. Jean was an American actress who spent half of her life in France, and became a star of the New French Wave before becoming a target of the FBI’s attempts to disrupt, discredit and expose the Black Power movement. Jack O’Connell is set to take on the role of the ambitious young FBI agent assigned to surveil her, only to find their fates dangerously interwoven. The script for ‘Against All Enemies’ is being penned by Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse, ready for shooting to begin this summer. Speaking about the movie, director Benedict said in a statement to Deadline: ‘’Anna and Joe’s brilliant screenplay combines the torque and epic scope of a conspiracy thriller with the raw intimacy of a love story.

I’m thrilled to be working with such an extraordinary ensemble, led by some of the most outstanding actors working today in Kristen, Jack and Anthony. I can’t wait for the collision of these electric talents as Jean, Jack and Hakim.’’

Like Jean, Kristen has become a star in France herself, after starring in two films by lauded director Olivier Assayas.

She is the only American actress ever to win a César Award - the country’s equivalent to the Oscar - which she was honoured with for her work in Olivier’s 2014 Cannes pic ‘Clouds Of Sils Maria’.