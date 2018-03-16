Lahore - Lahore, the provincial capital, is geared up to host the two playoffs of the 2018 Pakistan Super League (PSL) here at the historical Gaddafi Stadium.

Gaddafi Stadium has once again been embellished as the pitches are being prepared for the semifinals of the third edition of the league. On the other hand, the administrative and security preparations have also been completed and a comprehensive security plan has been presented before the Cabinet committee.

A full dress security rehearsal in third regard also took place in Gaddafi Stadium where Elite Forces, Dolphin Squad and Rescue officials took part. During the rehearsal, for the first time the entire stadium was searched out using dog sniffing squad to ensure no suspicious material is present in the premises of the stadium. Security measures have already been put in place. Metro bus service will be shut down three hours prior to the start of the matches. Two companies of Rangers as well as 14, 000 police officials would be deputed for security. Under the plan, commandos would also be appointed for the security of important buildings in the city.