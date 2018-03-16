LAHORE-Mahira Khan has done it again! She has bagged the award at Asian Film festival in London for her contribution to film and activism at the opening ceremony.

On the occasion, the Raees actor gave a short speech and dedicated the award to her son, Azlan.

“Thank you, I’m going to keep it short. I always ask my son, ‘What do you think I should say, should I thank you?’ He always says, ‘Please, don’t thank me.’ So I hope someone’s recording this. This one’s for you Azlan.”

Later on a session titled ‘Mahira Khan in conversation with Noreen Khan’ took place in the festival. The Bol actor spoke about achieving two of her childhood dreams.

In the session she said, “When I was growing up I had two dreams in my life. One was to get married. I was ten years old and I was like Shadi Karni hai (I want to get married). I used to see my cousins getting married and I thought this is so much fun. And my second wish was to work with Bollywood king Shahrukh Khan which I fulfilled it recently,” Mahira Said. Asian Film festival brings together the diverse voices of women in South Asia and celebrates the centenary of women in the UK gaining the right to vote.