LAHORE - A 24-year-old man was found shot dead at a house in Millat Park, police said on Thursday. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy. The deceased was identified as Salman, a resident of Multan Road. The victim was laying dead in the living room with bullet wounds as the police reached the crime scene. The police investigators also seized a gun and bullets from the crime scene. The residents of the house fled instantly after the incident. A police official said the deceased visited the house of his girlfriend late Wednesday where he was shot dead under mysterious circumstances. The police were investigating the death with no arrest made yet.