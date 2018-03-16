MULTAN-The members of Mepco Employees Paigham Union staged a demonstration against the delay in confirmation of services of contractual and daily wages workers here outside Multan Press Club on Wednesday.

Holding placards and banners inscribed with their demands, the protesters carried out non-stop sloganeering against PEPCO and said that a letter issued by PEPCO regarding delay in confirmation of services of workers was highly condemnable. The protesters were led by Kh Zahoor Butt and Muhammad Nawaz.

Speaking on the occasion, the leaders of workers demanded immediate regularisation of services of Mepco employees and appointment of all those ALMs who were selected through NTS. They said that many candidates had gone over age and now they could not join any other government department.

They further pointed out that the Mepco administration appointed corrupt persons as SDOs in many areas on pressure of Hydro Union. They added that the corrupt SDOs supplied electricity to many illegal housing schemes after receiving hefty bribe. They said that they could pinpoint these SDOs and a strict action should be taken against them. They further demanded the Mepco administration to grant upgradation, selection grade and move over to the workers as per law.