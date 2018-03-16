ISLAMABAD - The opposition parties on Thursday unanimously staged a token walkout from the National Assembly over government’s plan to privatise the Pakistan Steel Mills.

Opposition parties termed it a cruel gesture on the part of incumbent government which will result in making lives of many people miserable.

PPP’s Nafeesa Shah, taking part in the debate, said that present government was pushing the employees of PSM to starvation. “Why the government has withdrawn the allowances of PSM’s poor employees,” she questioned.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf MNA Arif Alvi strongly criticised the government for suspending the allowances of PSM’s employees. “The government should avoid taking this cruel step,” said Alvi. MQM’s Dr Sobia said that government should not privatise the Pakistan Steel Mills as this step would make lives of many people miserable.

Minister for Privatisation Daniyal Aziz, responding to the concerns expressed by the opposition, said the ECC had also approved three months’ salary (October to December 2017) for the employees of Pakistan Steel Mills Corporation. “We (government) are waiting for the audit of outstanding dues and further process would start after the completion of audit,” he added. The minister said that he would share the actual time period for issuing the dues after checking from his office. He further assured that the government would not take any step against the employees.

The Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP) chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had recently considered a proposal for PSM entering into a ‘concession’ agreement with investors on revenue sharing basis.

PML-N lawmaker Iftikhar Cheema, on a point of order, asked the government not to abolish public holiday on November 9 (Iqbal Day). “Iqbal day should be commemorated in a respectable way,” he added.