PESHAWAR - National Accountability Bureau Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa arrested Jameel Ahmad Jan, CEO of a construction firm, for alleged involvement in corruption and causing losses of approximately Rs9 billion to the national exchequer.

During the investigation, it was revealed that as per Import Policy 2016, import of used vehicles of more than 5 years was completely banned. However, the accused, being an importer, in connivance with officials of Custom Dry Port, Peshawar and JS Bank, Karachi planned to clear 1,450 vehicles used in construction illegally and in violation of the applicable rules, a statement said.

The accused in connivance with each other managed to clear 488 old vehicles worth above Rs600 million as assessed by the customs department, whereas market value of the same was more than Rs3 billion, causing a loss of more than Rs9 billion to the national exchequer, the statement added.

Shahid Akbar, principal appraiser and Abdul Hadi and Hidayat Ullah, appraisers of Customs Dry Port, Peshawar and Muhammad Arafat, Vice President JS Bank, Karachi have already been arrested in the case and their bail applications have been rejected by the courts, the statement concluded.