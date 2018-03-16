LAHORE - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Director General Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Brig (R) Muzaffar Ranjha in an inquiry against him over misuse of authority.

Executive Board of the NAB had launched an inquiry against director general Anti-Corruption Punjab a month ago on three counts of misuse of authority, creating hurdles in official task and non-provision of record to NAB under the law.

The executive board meeting was held with Justice (R) Javed Iqbal in chair. Justice (R) Javed Iqbal complained that some departments of the Punjab government were not cooperating with the NAB and warned that failure to cooperate with the bureau officials would not be tolerated in future.

When contacted, Director General Brig Muzaffar said that he was performing his duties very honestly and he had not received any kind of notice so far.

He was of the view that he had been working with this department for last two years and was engaged in supremacy of merit and elimination of corruption from the society.

He claimed that if some quarters will interfere in his work he would leave the department immediately since he had no power thirst.