ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau has ordered the complaint verification against Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, railway officials and others on charges of corruption in the installation of computer-based interlocking system and purchase of a generator and other equipment.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal here on Thursday.

The meeting also ordered the complaint verification against Pakistan People’s Party senior leader and Member Sindh Assembly Nawab Manzoor Wasan on charges of assets beyond known sources of income. The NAB also ordered the complaint verification against Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister Imtiaz Shahid and two MPAs Zia Ullah Bangash and Amjad Afridi and officials of the District Education Office Kohat on charges of illegal appointment of 111 persons in the education department.

The anti-graft body chief directed the officials to work for the elimination of corruption as their national responsibility.

He directed NAB officials to conclude verifications, inquiries and investigations within the prescribed timeframe.

He said that the NAB was vehemently adhering to the policy of 'accountability for all'. The affiliation of NAB is with the country and its people, he said urging the officers to perform their duty with utmost honesty and on merit and in accordance with the law. Last week, the NAB chief had ordered the complaint verification of the alleged money-laundering by Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif.