LCCI president to inaugurate

4th Colour & Chem Expo on 24th

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Pakistan’s largest and exclusive exhibition of dyes, chemicals & allied industry, two-day 4th Colour & Chem Expo 2018 will be held on March 24-25 here at Lahore International Expo Centre. President Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Khawaja Khawar Rasheed will inaugurate the expo. Vice President LCCI Zeeshan Khalil and Consul General, Republic of China will be guests of honor on this occasion. Expo is being organised by Event and Conference International Pvt. Ltd having international partners China Dyestuff Industry Association (CDIA), the Gujrat Dyestuff Manufacturers Association (GDMA) and BRAGG Expo Shanghai Co. Ltd. The event is supported by Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) and Punjab Dyes & Chemicals Merchants Association (PDCMA).

In a statement, Director Event and Conference International Rashid Ul Haque told that event is incorporating digital printing, textile printing & screen printing, equipment and machinery exhibition.

This year more than 130 local and foreign companies from China, India, Taiwan, Germany, Turkey, UAE and UK are participating in this two-day expo.

Color & Chem Expo has become the largest dyes and chemicals industrial show of the region and has proudly considered as the landmark exhibition of the dyes & chemicals industry. Expo 2018 will bring together serious buyers and sellers from different sectors including purchase departments of processing industry, textile industry leaders who are keen to invest in the textile, screen, digital and sublimation printing technology, textile garment manufacturing and exporters units, operation, production, industrial managers, manufacturers, importers and trading companies of dyes & chemicals, retail & marketing specialists, chemical engineers, associations, government officials, export houses, purchase departments, agencies, general public, current students.

Unit 15, 16 of 1410MW T-4 extension project to be completed this year: Dam officials

HARIPUR (APP): Two more units of Tarbella Dam 1410-megawatt fourth extension power generation project (T-4) would be completed this year, said Tarbella Dam officials here Thursday. After completion of unit No 15 and 16 of T-4 project, 1410 megawatts electricity would be added to the national grid which would also reduce the duration of the loadshedding in the country, they said. Earlier, PM Shahid Khaqan Abbassi also inaugurated the unit No17 of the T-4 extension project which produces 470 MW last week and the two more units each with equal power generating capacity will be online before the advent of summer this year. It would be a huge success on the part of the federal government to complete another power generation projects which would help reduce the electricity shortfall in the country. After completion the total power generation capacity of the Tarbella dam would be increased from 3478 megawatts to 4888 megawatts.

Nepalese PM inaugurates 6th Saarc

Biz Leaders Conclave today

KATHMANDU (INP): Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli will inaugurate 3-day 6th SAARC Business Leaders Conclave on March 16 (Friday) at Kathmandu featuring direct one on one interactive discussions and deliberations between torch bearers and influential leaders of the South Asian economy. Suraj Vaidya, President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that ministers of commerce and industry and scores of the top business leaders from all member countries including Prabob Mukherjee, former president of India will grace the event. He said that event will bring together the region’s economic and business thinkers, doers and change makers on one common platform to discuss, debate and create solutions and opportunities to take South Asia on the track of shared prosperity through economic integration. He said that South Asia is the fastest growing region in the world but still there are plenty of challenges including the internal challenges of meeting and overcoming policy, fiscal and financial vulnerabilities.

All South Asian countries have liberalized their foreign investments laws and rules and are actively competing for international investment. But there is very few joint ventures involving businessmen from various countries within the region. Emergence of truly South Asian multinationals successful in the global economic space is must for shared prosperity. He said that top class panels and moderators of 12 sessions of the conclave will discuss models for building better business partnerships and increase the intra-regional capital flows and ways to unlock the potential of regional economic co-operation and integration while building public-private collaborations.

Pasdec inks MoU with El Paso Technology for JV in marble and granite sector

ISLAMABAD (INP): With an objective to enhance cooperation and carry out different joint venture projects in the marble and granite sector of Pakistan, a memorandum of understanding (MOU) has been signed between Pakistan Stone Development Company (PASDEC) and El Paso Technology Pakistan (Pvt.) Limited– a business development company of the JS group of companies. The MOU was signed by Zahid Maqsood Sheikh, Chief Executive Officer- PASDEC and Syed Muhammad Ali, Chief Executive Officer of the JS Energy, during a signing ceremony that took place at the PASDEC head office in Islamabad. The signing ceremony was also attended by Ms Shamama-Tul-Amber Arbab, Chairperson PASDEC Board of Directors. Speaking at the signing ceremony, Zahid Maqsood Sheikh said that the country has enormous reserves of marble and granite and PASDEC is keen to play its role in the development of the sector in collaboration with the private sector.

He also highlighted that such collaborations and partnerships with the private sector are essential in order to turn around and introduce best practices in the marble and granite sector of the country.