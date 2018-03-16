KARACHI - Traffic remained suspended on newly constructed underpass at the Submarine Chowrangi for at least five hours on the second consecutive day after another tanker overturned at the same place. The tanker carrying 50,000 liters of oil in it was on its way from Boat Basin to Port Qasim when it slid out of control and as a result lost balance. It fell onto the underpass and oil had started pouring from it, however, no loss of life was reported in the accident. The traffic police closed the underpass for the vehicular traffic which caused more difficulties for commuters as a massive traffic jam remain witnessed for hours.

Traffic police’s Gizri Section Officer Zulfiqar Ali said that the mishap took place at around 3:30 in the afternoon while the traffic was resumed at the underpass at 8:30 in the night following the oil cleaning process at the underpass.

The officer said that the accident caused massive traffic jam for hours, however, the traffic returned to its normalcy. He said that the reason behind the second consecutive mishaps has yet to be ascertained as what the engineers were trying to ascertain either it is some technical fault or both the mishaps occurred accidently.