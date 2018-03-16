LAHORE - Punjab Assembly on Thursday unanimously adopted a resolution condemning suicide attack on a police picket in Raiwind.

The House witnessed rare scene of both the opposition and the treasury legislators becoming one voice on the issue of delimitation of constituencies.

Law Minister Rana Sanaullah presented the out of turn resolution after suspension of rules of procedure.

Through the unanimously adopted resolution, the House condemned the suicide attack on Police picket in Raiwind last night that led to martyrdom of nine people besides injuring more than 30. The House prayed for resting the departed souls in eternal peace and for early recovery of the injured. The House paid glowing tributes to the Policemen who sacrificed life while performing duties.

The chair deferred the question relating to revenue department due to absence of parliamentary secretary from the House.

During Question on Environment, opposition legislator Dr Nausheen Hamid said that large number of factories were using old tyres as fuel despite complete ban on this hazardous activity. “I have submitted this question about five years back. Even now the situation is the same”, she said. Legislators from both sides of the political divide supported her argument and protested against the prevailing scenario.

The chair referred the question to relevant standing committee with the direction to submit report within two months.

Rana Sanaullah said that the environment policy formulated three months back has been implemented.

On a point of order, Opposition leader Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed drew attention of the chair toward controversies in delimitation of constituencies on the basis of fresh census. He said that illogical changes in constituencies were condemnable. He said that even half of a aconstituency has been transferred to the other one which was pre poll rigging.

Rana Sanaullah Khan said the parliamentarians from the ruling parties were mostly affected by this delimitation.

“We are also concerned about the delimitation. There is need of checking that who carried out this practice and on which formula”, he said.

Before the start of proceedings on government business, Opposition legislator Dr Murad Ras pointed quorum. As the quorum remained incomplete even after ringing bells for five minutes, the chair adjourned the session till Friday (today) at 9am.